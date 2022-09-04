Pakistan: Imran Khan to give 'Jihad' lessons to his supporters

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wants to give 'Jihad' lessons to his supporters for them to have a correct understanding of it lest they continue to carry out suicide attacks, media reports said. PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in a speech at the Bahawalpur Bar Association, said, "I have come to prepare you for jihad. First, understand what jihad is. If you don't understand what kind of jihad you're fighting then you'll carry out a suicide attack."

"I want you to prepare for the struggle after thinking and understanding," he added. In a veiled attack on the ruling coalition government, Imran Khan said he wanted the people to unite and bring about a "revolution in justice" so that the rule of law could be ensured and the powerful brought under the law, reported country's local media outlet Dawn.

Imran said the weak must be protected from the powerful and if this element was lacking then it was just "a society of intelligent animals and nothing more". The former prime minister said that the PTI's "jihad" was for "justice" in the country. He also criticised his political opposition for their alleged corruption and claimed it was also responsible for the country's woes such as the rupee's depreciation and rising inflation.

This comes as after the satellite images of the Pakistan floods were released, Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lashed out at Imran Khan for holding 'concerts' in such a disaster situation. While sharing the satellite images of floods on Twitter, Bilawal said, "Pakistan is facing the biggest disaster in our history. 1/3 of our country [is] underwater! 1/7 citizens [are] affected, 35 million ppl! [While] Ex-PM is holding concerts in KP & Punjab."

He further said that the Chief Minister of both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, were busy organising the musical events for PTI instead of helping the flood victims. "Shameful, pehaly insan bano, phir siyasatdan bano! (become a good human first and then a politician)," he advised the former prime minister.

Imran Khan in his address at a public gathering in Pakistan's Gujrat city, warned the incumbent government that his "freedom movement" will march towards Islamabad if 'political victimisation' against his party continued, The Express Tribune reported. "I am warning you [PML-N-led coalition government] today, our justice movement will come to Islamabad if you continue to do this [political victimisation] and you will have nowhere to hide," he said.

He lashed out at the government for its alleged use of force on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that he was stripped naked and tortured. When the PTI was in power, Khan had said the opposition's campaign against the government was based on rising inflation. However, during their own tenure, inflation has now reached record levels, reported The Express Tribune.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, this year's monsoon is already the country's wettest since records began in 1961, and the season still has one month to go. At least 1,186 people have died since June 14 from the rains and floods, Geo News report citing National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA's) statement released on September 1.

According to the report, 12 people have died in Sindh, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three in Balochistan in the last 24 hours. The deceased include nine children. The disaster management authority said 256 people were injured in flood-related incidents across the country. The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of the country, according to The Express Tribune. The NDMA report said that since June 14, at least 256 people have died in Balochistan, 268 in KP, 188 in Punjab, and 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

