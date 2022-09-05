Left Menu

Huge fire breaks out at hotel in northern Iraq's Erbil

A massive fire has broken out in a seven-story hotel in the city of Erbil in northern Iraq on Sunday and firefighting teams are trying to contain it.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 05-09-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 08:30 IST
Huge fire breaks out at hotel in northern Iraq's Erbil
Huge fire breaks out at a hotel in Iraq's Erbil. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A massive fire has broken out in a seven-story hotel in the city of Erbil in northern Iraq on Sunday and firefighting teams are trying to contain it. The fire on Sunday night engulfed the Plaza hotel in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. No casualties or serious injuries were reported, reported Iraqi local media, BASNews.

The blaze broke out at around 10:00 pm (Erbil Time), the cause of which is not known yet, according to the latest updates. Before the fire was controlled, nearly 40 people had been trapped on the roof of the hotel, but they were all rescued safely later. Local police confirmed that no people were killed or injured in the fire incident, reported BASNews.

However, Kurdistan 24 reported that the thick smoke had caused a number of people to have difficulties with breathing, and was taken to hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Mistry facts

Mistry facts

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022