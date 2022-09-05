Shehbaz-led govt delaying elections to appoint army chief of choice, alleges Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is delaying elections in order to appoint an army chief of its choice. Addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Faisalabad, Imran Khan said that the present coalition government is stalling the elections to "appoint an army chief of their own choice," reported Geo News.

Khan added that only free and fair elections can ensure political stability in Pakistan and the government was running away from doing so because they want to "install an army chief of their choice in November." The former PM also stated that the incumbent govt the "weakest administration ever" and has "destroyed the country within four months' time."

"According to the IMF, corruption is the root cause of poor economic conditions in the country," he said, adding that the government has only done damage in four months. He said that the government has only arrived in power to end corruption cases against itself, reported Geo News.

"Inflation is skyrocketing, while the economy has fallen to the ground," he remarked, reiterating his stance of conspirators imposing "thieves" on the nation, reported Geo News. "Today, the nation is seeking answers from those who have betrayed them," he stated.

Earlier, he lashed out at the government for its alleged use of force on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that he was stripped naked and tortured. When the PTI was in power, Khan had said the opposition's campaign against the government was based on rising inflation. However, during their own tenure, inflation has now reached record levels, reported The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, who served as the special assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), on Sunday renounced his British citizenship, saying that he will fight alongside former PM Imran Khan for his "real freedom movement". "The country needs us... win or defeat is in the hands of Allah, but we have decided to serve Pakistan," said Bukhari, who is a close aid and friend of Imran Khan, adding that those who fled Pakistan are trying to take asylum but they will have to return soon.

"It was said that I will run away from Pakistan, he has a British passport, there are no Pakistanis with dual citizenship," Bukhari tweeted adding, "Today I renounce British citizenship and right to live there for Pakistan and for the people of Attock. I am 100 per cent Pakistani, I must live and die here, Overseas Pakistanis will always be in our hearts.""I stood with Imran Khan in difficult times. I am a Pakistani and I will remain a Pakistani," he added.

The British Home Office has also issued a notification, confirming the development, Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

