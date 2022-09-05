Left Menu

One killed, nine missing after float plane crashes in Washington State

At least one person was killed and nine others were still missing after a float plane carrying 10 people crashed on Sunday (local time) in Mutiny Bay in Washington State, according to the authorities.

At least one person was killed and nine others were still missing after a float plane carrying 10 people crashed on Sunday (local time) in Mutiny Bay in Washington State, according to the authorities. In a statement, cited by The New York Times, the US Coast Guard said that nine adults and one child were aboard the commercial chartered seaplane. The plane was en route from Friday Harbor when it crashed southwest of Whidbey Island.

According to The New York Times, one body had been recovered from the crash, which happened between 3 and 4 pm local time, but the nine others aboard remained missing. "Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m . . (Pacific Standard Time) (23:11 GMT on Sunday) that a float plane crashed with nine adults and one child aboard. The plane was en route to Seattle Tacoma International Airport after departing from Friday Harbor," the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said in the statement.

"Air and boat crews are searching for any signs of survivors," said a Coast Guard spokesman as quoted by The New York Times. The cause of the crash is under investigation. (ANI)

