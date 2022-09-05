Left Menu

Six dead, 9 injured as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, Pakistan

At least six people were killed and nine others were injured after an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit several provinces of Afghanistan on Monday morning.

At least six people were killed and nine others were injured after an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit several provinces of Afghanistan on Monday morning. A local official in Kunar province said, "Six people were killed and nine others were wounded in the earthquake in the Noorgul district of Kunar."

According to the official, dozens of residences were destroyed in many areas of the province, Tolo News reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, and it occurred at 2:27 AM (Afghanistan Time) at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Early reports said the earthquake rocked Kabul, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, and Nuristan as well as some areas on the other side of the Durand Line. According to Pakistani publication Dawn, tremors of the earthquake were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajour, Buner and adjacent areas.

However, damages or casualties in Pakistan are yet to be known. (ANI)

