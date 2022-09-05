Left Menu

Explosion reported near Russian Embassy in Kabul

A blast was heard near the Russian Embassy in southwest of Kabul city on Monday, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A blast was heard near the Russian Embassy in southwest of Kabul city on Monday, local media reported. The explosion occurred at around 11 am today on Darulaman Road near the Russian Embassy, Khaama Press reported.

However, there has not been any official confirmation. The security officials have not said anything about it so far, the publication reported. No details have been given about the nature of the explosion and the death toll, it added.

Meanwhile, the suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Herat, which caused the death of twenty persons, has sparked strong reactions from across the globe. The US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West, UNAMA and the foreign ministries of Iran and Pakistan all denounced the incident and called for an end to the deadly attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

The US Special envoy for Afghanistan extended his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives or were hurt in the Herat Guzargah Mosque explosion. He also condemned the act of terrorism. Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry also condemned the suicide bombing.

Guzargah mosque in the city of Herat was bombed at around 12:40 pm (local time), Khamaa Press reported, citing authorities run by the Taliban. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Mawlawi Mujib Rahman Ansari, the cleric who led the prayers, was killed in what he described as a cowardly attack carried out by the "enemies of religion."

Mujahid said the Taliban would punish those responsible for the explosion. He did not blame any particular group but the Taliban have been fighting the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group, which has been targeting religious gatherings and patrols. The Khama Press reported that the slain cleric was a hardliner who advocated for beheading rebels, stoning adulterers and chopping off the hands of thieves. Mujahid praised him as a courageous religious scholar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

