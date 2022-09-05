Left Menu

UN mission condemns explosion outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

UN mission in Afghanistan on Monday condemned the blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul that killed at least 10 people and injured several others.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:33 IST
UN mission condemns explosion outside Russian Embassy in Kabul
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

UN mission in Afghanistan on Monday condemned the blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul that killed at least 10 people and injured several others. "Today at around 11 o'clock in the afternoon, a suicide bomber near the Russian embassy in the 7th district of Kabul city, who wanted to detonate himself in the crowd. But before reaching his goal the security forces targeted him, which caused the explosion," said Kabul security department spokesperson Khalid Zadran said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He said security forces have cordoned off the area and comprehensive investigations are underway. Two Russian embassy workers were reportedly among the people who were killed in the blast in Darul Aman, TOLO news reported citing the Russian Foreign ministry.

The UN mission in Afghanistan stressed the need for the Taliban to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions "UNAMA condemns today's explosion outside @RusEmbassyKabul. We express our condolences to the families of those killed and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.

"In light of recent events, UNAMA stresses the need for the de facto authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions," the UN mission added. This Kabul explosion comes days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives. This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses. Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022