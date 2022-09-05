UN mission condemns explosion outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

UN mission in Afghanistan on Monday condemned the blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul that killed at least 10 people and injured several others. "Today at around 11 o'clock in the afternoon, a suicide bomber near the Russian embassy in the 7th district of Kabul city, who wanted to detonate himself in the crowd. But before reaching his goal the security forces targeted him, which caused the explosion," said Kabul security department spokesperson Khalid Zadran said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He said security forces have cordoned off the area and comprehensive investigations are underway. Two Russian embassy workers were reportedly among the people who were killed in the blast in Darul Aman, TOLO news reported citing the Russian Foreign ministry.

The UN mission in Afghanistan stressed the need for the Taliban to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions "UNAMA condemns today's explosion outside @RusEmbassyKabul. We express our condolences to the families of those killed and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.

"In light of recent events, UNAMA stresses the need for the de facto authorities to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions," the UN mission added. This Kabul explosion comes days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives. This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses. Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)