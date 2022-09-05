EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson to be on two-day India visit

European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson will be in New Delhi from September 7-8 to reinforce cooperation between India and the European Union in the field of green energy. This will be her first visit that signals the EU's strong engagement with India in the area of energy, as the both sides mark 60 years of diplomatic relationship this year, said a press release by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EU and India have robust cooperation in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. They established a Clean Energy and Climate Partnership in 2016 and have been working closely together on clean energy transition, to speed up the deployment of renewable energy, promote energy efficiency, collaborate on smart grid and storage technology and modernise the electricity market. Commissioner Simson will hold bilateral meetings with relevant Indian Ministers, the International Solar Alliance and stakeholders. Discussions will focus on stepping up EU-India cooperation for a "greener" energy mix, in the area of green hydrogen, energy efficiency, including on nearly zero energy buildings; renewable energy, including solar and offshore wind; grid integration, smart grids, storage, power market design, interconnection, cold chain, sustainable financing as well as the just energy transition.

On her upcoming visit, Commissioner Simson said, "I am looking forward to my visit, taking place shortly after the G20 energy transition ministers' meeting in Indonesia. We are facing a global energy crisis, as well as the enormous challenge of climate change. The clean energy transition provides a key to addressing both and with its vast renewable resources, India has a strategic role to play. I hope to deepen our cooperation in areas like offshore wind, solar energy, energy efficiency and renewable hydrogen"

During her visit, Commissioner Simson will inaugurate together with the Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh the first EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum on September 8, the press release added. Both sides agreed to organize the forum during the last EU-India Energy Panel held in December 2021. The forum will focus on exchanging best practices and policies on the role of hydrogen in energy systems, discussing the state of play of existing and upcoming hydrogen projects in the EU and India as well as clean hydrogen production and application technologies, and prospects for international hydrogen trade and need for certification frameworks.

Focusing on solar energy, diversification of the global supply chain and EU-India cooperation in the area of manufacturing, the Commissioner will participate also in an event organized jointly by the EU and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in close cooperation with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Solar Power Europe. High-level speakers from Europe and India will discuss the role that stronger EU-India cooperation can play in the area of manufacturing. Both events will feature strong participation from the business community and will offer opportunities for business-to-business interaction. (ANI)

