Floods in Pakistan may help Pak Army Chief Bajwa get second extension

Pakistan floods can be justifiably called 'cataclysmic' but for Pakistan Army General, Javed Qamar Bajwa, it has been a boon in disguise as his chances of getting a second extension has become more stronger, and justifiable. Bajwa's image has flashed more in print and audiovisual media than Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he has been at the forefront of rescue and relief operations across the country. The Army chief, within a few weeks of retirement, seems to project himself as the man in command.

In Pakistan, majority of the chiefs have had the privilege to keep their uniform for a longer time than three years which is also the reason why General Bajwa would not be the first chief to have a longer tenure. According to 2019 research conducted by the "Jang Group and Geo Television Network" the 16 Army Chiefs, Pakistan has had since its independence in August 1947, have served for varying tenures, some serving for as short a period as two months while others have had the privilege of calling shots for nine years, and some even up to nearly 12-and-a-half years.

Only three Army Chiefs have till date passed on their batons after three-year tenures--General Mirza Aslam Beg,General Abdul Wahid Kakar and General Raheel Sharif. Most others have had a longer duration. Field Marshal Gen Ayub Khan remained in the saddle for a period of seven years, nine months and nine days.General Musa lasted around seven years and 11 months whereas his successor, General Yahya Khan kept his batons for five years, three months and two days. On the other hand, Gen Tikka Khan served just two days short of four years and Gen Ziaul Haq served the longest period of 12 years, 5 months and 16 days.

Next highest was.Gen Pervez Musharraf who lasted for nine years, one month and 22 days which is also why Bajwa has enough precedent to hang on to the seat for another tenure. He could also take assurance from the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act 2020, which was cleared by the National Assembly, for the first extension for Bajwa. The act clarified that the "retirement age and service limits prescribed for a General (officer), under the rules and regulations made under this act, shall not be applicable to the Chief of the Army Staff, during his tenure of appointment, reappointment, or extension, subject to a maximum age of sixty-four (64) years."

Bajwa is at present 62 years of age and has at least two years under the new amended act to remain in the saddle. Bajwa has been working hard to keep himself in the race. Moreover, in the short period of less than five months, the Pakistan Army Chief has managed to bring around international support for his extended stay. His vigorous courting of the US administration, Saudi Arabia and other key Western allies seem to have paid off.

The IMF bail out of over USD 1 billion has happened which Bajwa has publicly claimed to be the army's (his personal) work. He has already claimed to have worked for a positive report from the global anti-money laundering watchdog, Financial action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan had laid out a red-carpet for the FATF team making a five-day on-site meeting which ended early September. The army chief had assiduously worked, with the US interlocutors, to persuade FATF to free Pakistan of the noose of greylisting. More importantly, Bajwa is keen on retiring those in the upper and middle echelons of military leadership who had mutinied against him. Many of the top most contenders would have retired by April next year, opening way for him to position his favourite General to succeed him. (ANI)

