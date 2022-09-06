One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead

One of the two men charged in fatal Saskatchewan stabbings was found dead on Monday, while the second accused who is his brother is still at large. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead with wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, reported CBC.

Myles Sanderson, 30, is still at large and is wanted. The RCMP also confirmed Monday at the media briefing that the two are brothers. Ten people died in the attacks Sunday in various locations in the province, including James Smith Cree Nation. The injury toll has risen to 18.

Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder; Damien had been charged with one count of first-degree murder. Both men were also charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering, reported CBC. Police from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were searching for the Sandersons after the attacks prompted a dangerous-persons alert.

Police said Myles may have sustained injuries, though that has yet to be confirmed. "We do want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention," Blackmore said.

"Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous," Blackmore added, noting Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes. CBC has confirmed Lana Head, 49, is one of the deceased from James Smith Cree Nation. She leaves behind daughters Sable, 31, and Sage, 30, reported CBC.

Saskatoon police earlier confirmed they've been searching for Myles Sanderson since May when he stopped meeting with his assigned caseworker and was classified as "unlawfully at large." He had been serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats. He got a statutory release, and then disappeared, reported CBC.

Before the latest police briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country, expressing his condolences to those affected. "This kind of violence, or any kind of violence, has no place in our country," he said.

Trudeau said the federal government continues to monitor the situation closely and has spoken with the leadership of James Smith Cree Nation, reported CBC. He also spoke with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and added that Ottawa will be there with the necessary resources "in this time of crisis."

Trudeau said "we'll continue to work as partners in the weeks, months and years to come through grieving and healing." (ANI)

