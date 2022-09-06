Left Menu

Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed next High Commissioner of India to Canada: MEA

Sanjay Kumar Verma is appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs read on Tuesday.

06-09-2022
Sanjay Kumar Verma is appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs read on Tuesday. "Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma (IFS: 1988), presently Ambassador of India to Japan, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada," the MEA statement read.

The diplomat is expected to take up the assignment shortly. In another statement, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that IFS Amit Kumar who is at present a Consulate General of India in Chicago, is appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea.

"Shri Amit Kumar (IFS: 1995), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Chicago, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea," the MEA statement read. Earlier, the position was held by Sripriya Ranganathan, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch. Before joining the Foreign Services, Ranganathan obtained her master's Degree in History, with a specialisation in Modern Indian History, from Delhi University.

India-Republic of Korea (RoK) relations have made great strides in recent years and have become truly multidimensional, spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill, and high-level exchanges. (ANI)

