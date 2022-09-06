Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as UK's new Prime Minister

Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday appointed the Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:13 IST
Queen Elizabeth II and New British Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo Credit: The Royal Family Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday appointed the Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. "The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," The Royal Family tweeted. Truss was elected the head of the UK's Conservative Party on Monday after defeating former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Truss became the first prime minister to be appointed by the Queen in Scotland, and not at Buckingham Palace, as tradition requires . After meeting the Queen, the new prime minister will return to London and speak outside the Downing Street office.

Forty-seven-year-old Liz Truss became the third female prime minister of the UK. Truss defeated Rishi Sunak through a postal ballot of all Conservative members. She secured 81,326 votes while Sunak got 60,399 votes.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential," Truss wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

