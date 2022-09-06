Left Menu

Bangladesh PM meets President Murmu, Vice-President Dhankhar

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi.

06-09-2022
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi. While welcoming Sheikh Hasina to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that "our shared history, language and culture connect us with each other", according to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh have grown immensely. She further said that the way the two countries have celebrated the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence and the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations is truly special. The visits of both the President and the Prime Minister of India to participate in these historic celebrations show India's great importance to its relationship with Bangladesh.The President was happy to note that Bangladesh has achieved great success in the socio-economic prosperity of its people. She assured that India will continue to be a reliable partner in the developmental journey of Bangladesh.The President said, "our relations have always been guided by the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust. The pandemic and the current international situation demand that India and Bangladesh remain more economically connected to deal with the global crisis."

She also expressed confidence that with this visit, the relations between the two countries will further mature and develop. After meeting President, Bangladesh PM called on Vice President and both sides reiterated the shared commitment to take the relationship forward for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"Recalling the celebrations last year for the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, 50 years of diplomatic relations and Mujib Borsho, the Vice President appreciated the warmth and trust between the two countries," Vice President said in a tweet. "Both sides reiterated the shared commitment to take the relationship forward for the benefit of people of both countries," he added.

Earlier today, Sheikh Hasina met Prime minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks to review and further strengthen the relationship between both countries at Hyderabad House. After that, seven MoUs have been signed between India and Bangladesh during the visit of Sheikh Hasina to India. (ANI)

