India, Madagascar discuss cooperation in health sector in Antananarivo

India and Madagascar are set to enhance cooperation in the health sector, including in the field of traditional medicine. Indian ambassador Abhay Kumar held a meeting with Madagascar Health Minister Zely Arivelo on Monday where they deliberated on strengthening cooperation in the field of health.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met H.E. M. Zely Harivelo, Hon'ble Minister of Health of Madagascar today. They discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of health, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals between India and Madagascar," the Indian embassy in Madagascar and Comoros said in a tweet. After the meeting on Monday, Ambassador Kumar said the Indian government is considering supporting the maintenance of the "Radiotherapy Machine", which it has donated to Madagascar for the treatment of cancer patients.

Madagascar is planning to explore opportunities for importing more medicines from India, given New Delhi's status as the pharmacy of the world and one of the largest pharma producers. Ambassador Kumar also that there will be close cooperation between the two countries in the field of traditional medicine such as Ayurveda. This comes as talks are underway on an agreement to further develop the public health sector in Madagascar.

India has made an offer to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to Madagascar. A large number of people from Madagascar travel to India on medical visas to avail world-class health facilities in India. Earlier this month, Indian Ambassador to Antananarivo Abhay Kumar met Madagascar Environment Minister Marie-Orlea Vina and discussed several issues including ways to deal with climate change.

They discussed possible cooperation between India and Madagascar in the field of sustainable development, reforestation, and transition to alternative energy. "Ambassador Abhay Kumar met H.E. Marie-Orlea Vina, Hon'ble Minister of Environment of Madagascar, today. They discussed possibilities of cooperation between India and Madagascar in the field of sustainable development, reforestation, transition to alternative energy and tackling climate change," the Indian in Madagascar said in an earlier tweet.

This series of cooperation comes as ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours are growing in all spheres. The two countries share healthy and strong ties which are on an upswing and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel have been signed between the two countries.

There are over 20,000 strong Indian diasporas in Madagascar from coastal Gujarat who are expecting a visit of Prime Minister Modi to Madagascar, the first one by an Indian Prime Minister. Madagascar offers a strong economic potential for India in the field of critical rare earth minerals and hydrocarbon energy findings in northwest Madagascar. (ANI)

