Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri meets Secretary-General of IEF in Italy

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday met Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), and discussed different ways to navigate the current energy crisis. Taking to Twitter, Puri said, "Met my good friend HE Joseph McMonigle @ief_sg at Gastech2022. Discussed positive collaborations between IEF & India. Discussed ways to navigate the current energy crisis. Mentioned our ambitious priorities & plans for India Energy Week & 's #G20 priorities."

Hardeep Singh Puri is on a three-day visit to Italy to attend the Gastech Milan-2022. During his visit, Puri also met Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of Uniper company. Both discussed the current energy crisis and the steps that can be taken toward energy security, affordability and availability.

"Highlighted our ambitious #GreenHydrogen Mission which can supply #GreenAmmonia at most competitive prices to European industrial consumers," Puri said in a tweet. Union minister Welcomed Octavio Simoes, CEO of Tellurian LNG to be part of India's growth story. He also highlighted the immense opportunities which our drive to a gas-based economy will bring.

"Explained that investment across the entire LNG infrastructure value chain including increasing pipeline network to over 34,000 km, increasing #LNG import terminal facility beyond 60 MMTPA, giving a further impetus to #CBG etc, would involve USD 60 Bn," he added. During the visit, Puri will inaugurate the Exhibition stalls of Indian energy companies which are being showcased at the Exhibition, the statement read.

The visit will be an opportunity to highlight India's economic growth story and the investment opportunities that exist in India across the entire energy value chain. The Ministry's flagship event, India Energy Week, scheduled from 5th-8th February 2023 in Bengaluru, will be launched by the Minister during this visit.

Gastech, the World's largest gathering focused on LNG as an abated bridge fuel, will bring together leading Ministers and CEOs to discuss the evolving energy landscape; assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition. (ANI)

