Indian Army chief Manoj Pande discusses bilateral issues with Nepal PM

Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army General Manoj Pande paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, on Tuesday and briefed him on his engagements in Kathmandu.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:46 IST
Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande in Nepal. . Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army General Manoj Pande paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, on Tuesday and briefed him on his engagements in Kathmandu. "General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister of Nepal Mr Sher Bahadur Deuba @SherBDeuba," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu wrote on Twitter.

General Manoj Pande was accompanied by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and other delegation members. He conveyed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Nepal. Both sides also exchanged views on the extensive bilateral partnership between India and Nepal during the discussions. Moreover, the Indian Army Chief reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, General Pande had visited Nepal Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and addressed the students and staff there. General Pande also laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr's Memorial) at Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu on September 5, following which he visited the Nepali Army headquarters where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

This was followed by a meeting with his counterpart General Prabhu Ram Sharma, during which both delegations discussed strengthening long-standing army-army relations. He was also given a comprehensive briefing by senior officers of the Nepali Army. On behalf of the Indian government, the Indian Army Chief presented training equipment to Nepali Army, along with Light Vehicles which would augment the capabilities of Nepali Army personnel.

General Manoj Pande arrived in Kathmandu on September 4, for a five-day official visit to Nepal, on the invitation of General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army. (ANI)

