Pakistan: Traders observe strike in Mansehra after a boy was electrocuted during a crackdown

The traders closed the shops and stormed a police post in Pakistan's Mansehra after a local was electrocuted while fleeing during the Zafar Chowk crackdown.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 08:28 IST
The traders closed the shops and stormed a police post in Pakistan's Mansehra after a local was electrocuted while fleeing during the Zafar Chowk crackdown. The protesters, who also blocked the Karakoram Highway outside Ghazikot Township and placed the body on it, called for the registration of a murder case against the Assistant Commissioner, who led the action, and her guard, Dawn reported.

The person, who has been electrocuted, was identified as Mohammad Asif. Protesters insisted that while fleeing the AC ordered her guard and a policeman to arrest him during the Zafar Chowk crackdown. The protest was led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leaders Mufti Kifayatullah and Hidayatullah Shah and trader body president Haroonur Rasheed. The protesters shouted slogans against the district administration.

The police didn't register FIR, according to Dawn. The deputy commissioner and district police officer said that the decision on FIR's registration would be made in light of the initial inquiry.

The president of traders' body said that men and women coming for shopping from nearby villages were suffering badly as there were no public waiting rooms and lavatories in the entire city, The News International reported. He threatened that if the TMA didn't execute both projects within a week, they would block the Jabori-Mansehra road to all sorts of traffic for an indefinite period. (ANI)

