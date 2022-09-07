Left Menu

Piyush Goyal expresses desire to collaborate with Stanford University

In an attempt to deepen the partnership between India and the US, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed a desire to collaborate with Stanford University on Tuesday.

ANI | Stanford (California) | Updated: 07-09-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 08:39 IST
Piyush Goyal expresses desire to collaborate with Stanford University
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at Stanford University.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an attempt to deepen the partnership between India and the US, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed a desire to collaborate with Stanford University on Tuesday. During his visit to Stanford University, the Union Minister expressed India's desire to collaborate with Stanford's newly launched Doerr School of Sustainability, the University's new hub for research and innovation focused on advancing the long-term prosperity of the planet.

Goyal underlined the need for a deeper understanding of India's energy needs and potential solutions for the sustainable development of the industrial and economic activity. He also stressed partnerships between Stanford Graduate School of Business and Indian Management Institutions.

In his meeting with the Stanford leadership, Goyal also discussed a new paradigm for large-scale semiconductor and other electronics manufacturing in India. Goyal in his address at Stanford University also highlighted the difference between theoretical knowledge and its practical implementation.

"Due to structured education, there is a belief in management principle that the knowledge coming from textbooks is different from the ground realities," he said. Moreover, Goyal proposed an industry policy framework for supporting growth of the health technology industry, including medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health, to create a viable, scalable ecosystem that affordably serves billions of patients worldwide.

The minister is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting. Minister Goyal will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting. The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022