Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar congratulates James Cleverly on becoming UK's Foreign Secretary

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated James Cleverly for becoming United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary and hoped to enhance India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 08:41 IST
EAM Jaishankar congratulates James Cleverly on becoming UK's Foreign Secretary
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (L) and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (R). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated James Cleverly for becoming United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary and hoped to enhance India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Congratulations @JamesCleverly for your new responsibility as UK's Foreign Secretary. Looking forward to working together to advance #IndiaUK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Liz Truss, UK's new Prime Minister has appointed James Cleverly as the Foreign Secretary. Jaishankar congratulated British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on getting elected as the leader of UK Conservative Party.

"Congratulations @trussliz on being elected as the leader of UK Conservative Party. Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership," he had tweeted. Last month, India and UK held the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC), where both the countries reached to facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices in the area of working of commercial courts, and alternate dispute resolution mechanisms, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

India-UK further agreed that training and capacity enhancement programmes would be conducted in reputed Institutes for legal advisers, draftsmen, judicial officers, prosecutors and legal professionals and in time bound manner. The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched during a virtual summit between the two countries in May last year. This Roadmap is for revitalised and dynamic connections between people, re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration.

During Liz Truss visit to India this year, Truss along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved so far concerning Roadmap 2030 and agreed to further intensify efforts to deliver results in priority areas of trade and investments, defence, and migration. Both sides appreciated the substantial progress made in the India-UK FTA negotiations with two productive rounds completed since its launch in January 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022