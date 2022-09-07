Left Menu

Jaishankar wishes Brazil on 200th anniversary of its Independence

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his wishes to the government and people of Brazil on their historic 200th anniversary of Independence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:54 IST
Jaishankar wishes Brazil on 200th anniversary of its Independence
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Franca. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended his wishes to the government and people of Brazil on their historic 200th anniversary of Independence. The EAM wished his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Franca and hailed the strong bilateral cooperation between India and Brazil.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm felicitations FM Carlos Franca and the Government and people of Brazil on the historic 200th anniversary of their Independence," and said that the strong bilateral partnership and coordination in G4, UN, G20, IBSA and BRICS will continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between both the nations. Jaishankar visited Brazil recently as a part of a three-nation visit by the External Affairs Minister from August 22-27. During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, the External Affairs Minister called on the top leadership of all three countries.

The minister co-chaired the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Franca and had comprehensive discussions concerning trade, investments and other consular domains. Jaishankar also signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Franca and exchanged views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict.

The two sides also reaffirmed the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to help combat contemporary challenges to international peace and security during the joint commission meeting, which was held in Brasilia on August 24. During the talks in Brazil, the two foreign ministers held discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They reviewed trade and economic relations and expressed satisfaction over the steady increase in bilateral trade, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar also appreciated the Government of Brazil for releasing a commemorative stamp marking the 75th anniversary of Indian independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022