Sheikh Hasina confers scholarships on descendants of Indian soldiers killed in Bangladesh Liberation War

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday felicitated the descendants of Indian soldiers, who lost their lives during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship. Conferment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student scholarships on 100 students of class 10 and 100 students of class 12, is a homage to Indian heroes who made supreme sacrifice for our cause," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during the Award-Giving ceremony "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship."

"We pay our respects to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. It's an honour for us to remember Indian brothers and war veterans who sacrifice their lives for our independence & sovereignty," she added. Earlier, PM Hasina also noted significant ties between New Delhi and Dhaka and said that she feels happy to be in India every time, especially because of its contribution to the liberation war.

She also hailed the civilization ethos and linkages between the two countries and said that the youths of both India and Bangladesh need to interact more closely and connect to the shared history because they are future leaders and leaders across the borders must work in close collaboration like our leaders did in the past. Reiterating India as the most important neighbour for Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, during a press briefing at Hyderabad House on Tuesday, congratulated the Government and people of India on the successful completion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as India marked 75 years of Independence.

She also thanked the Indian government for extending warm hospitality to her and her delegation and extended her best wishes as India moves forward towards attaining resolutions made for 'Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat'. In an official statement, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister underlined the discussion that took place between her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the meeting was held in the spirit of close friendship and cooperation.

Both sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and focussed on possible ways to accommodate each other's priorities in a mutually beneficial manner. Connectivity, trade and commerce, investment, water resources management, security, border management and lines of credit are some of the areas we discussed, according to the official statement.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated India is the most important and closest neighbour for Bangladesh and said that the bilateral relations between the two nations are known to be role models for neighbourhood diplomacy. She also recalled that the two countries had resolved many outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation and highlighted that all outstanding issues including Teesta Water Sharing Treaty would be concluded at an early date. Bangladesh-India ties are anchored in shared history and culture, mutual trust and respect, longstanding friendship and continued cooperation, Sheikh Hasina said during the official briefing and added that she appreciates PM Modi's visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina will have an engagement with the business forums of Bangladesh and India, the official statement read. India and Bangladesh share a strong partnership over the last 50 years and both countries continue to work on an increasingly wide range of issues of mutual interest. "I and Prime Minister Modiji agreed to work together, in the spirit of friendship and partnership, for the prosperity and development of our two countries and in the region," Sheikh Hasina said during the press briefing and said that Bangladesh and India are committed to enhancing the collective welfare of citizens of both sides as the two countries are bounded by 54 common rivers and four thousand kilometres border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)