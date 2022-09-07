Left Menu

Pakistan: Tribal policemen decides to boycott training as government did not fulfil their promise

Pakistani policemen from five tribal districts decided to boycott the ongoing training as they alleged that the government did not fulfil the promise of giving them training in accordance with their rank and seniority, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-09-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:24 IST
Pakistan: Tribal policemen decides to boycott training as government did not fulfil their promise
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani policemen from five tribal districts decided to boycott the ongoing training as they alleged that the government did not fulfil the promise of giving them training in accordance with their rank and seniority, local media reported. The decision was made during the emergency meeting of policemen from Khyber, Bajaur, Momand, Orakzai and South Waziristan tribal districts.

In the meeting, the participants alleged that the government did not fulfil their commitment, which was made at the time of their conversation with the Khasadar Force police, according to Dawn. A spokesman for the tribal police committee, Mazhar Afridi, said that most of the former khasadars had agreed to their conversion to police only on the condition that no outsiders, except DPO, would be transferred to any other merged district.

He further added that they were also promised that they would be absorbed into the police force in accordance with their ranks in the previous Khasadar Force. However, the provincial government backtracked on their promises and even forced them to undergo the training, which was designed for constable rank policemen, reported Dawn.

"The government is using different tactics to deprive us of our legitimate rights and deny us the promised privileges. It is not acceptable to us as we demand training in accordance with our rank and seniority," Afridi added. Meanwhile, Hikmat Afridi, another senior police official, questioned the reason behind imparting the physical training to senior officials whereas the same was designed for constables.

"We will not agree to the current training pattern at any cost as we have been deceived several times in fulfilment of the pledges made to us during our initial conversion to police force," he said. He demanded of the chief minister and police chief to uphold their commitments as the majority of the tribal police were feeling deprived of their rights, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022