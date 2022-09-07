Pakistan: Tribal policemen decides to boycott training as government did not fulfil their promise

Pakistani policemen from five tribal districts decided to boycott the ongoing training as they alleged that the government did not fulfil the promise of giving them training in accordance with their rank and seniority, local media reported. The decision was made during the emergency meeting of policemen from Khyber, Bajaur, Momand, Orakzai and South Waziristan tribal districts.

In the meeting, the participants alleged that the government did not fulfil their commitment, which was made at the time of their conversation with the Khasadar Force police, according to Dawn. A spokesman for the tribal police committee, Mazhar Afridi, said that most of the former khasadars had agreed to their conversion to police only on the condition that no outsiders, except DPO, would be transferred to any other merged district.

He further added that they were also promised that they would be absorbed into the police force in accordance with their ranks in the previous Khasadar Force. However, the provincial government backtracked on their promises and even forced them to undergo the training, which was designed for constable rank policemen, reported Dawn.

"The government is using different tactics to deprive us of our legitimate rights and deny us the promised privileges. It is not acceptable to us as we demand training in accordance with our rank and seniority," Afridi added. Meanwhile, Hikmat Afridi, another senior police official, questioned the reason behind imparting the physical training to senior officials whereas the same was designed for constables.

"We will not agree to the current training pattern at any cost as we have been deceived several times in fulfilment of the pledges made to us during our initial conversion to police force," he said. He demanded of the chief minister and police chief to uphold their commitments as the majority of the tribal police were feeling deprived of their rights, Dawn reported. (ANI)

