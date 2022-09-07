UNSC members condemn terrorist attack outside Russian Embassy in Kabul

The members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul on September 5. The explosion that occurred on Monday near the Consular Department gate of the Russian Embassy, left at least six dead including two embassy staffers dead. The blast was Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP).

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," Security Council said in a statement issued by Council President Nicolas de Riviere (France). The members of the Security Council called on all relevant parties to respect and ensure the safety and security of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel of United Nations Member States.

"The members of the Security Council stressed the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, and the obligations on receiving States under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to take all appropriate steps to protect diplomatic and consular premises against any intrusion or damage, and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of these missions or impairment of their dignity and any attack on diplomatic premises, agents and consular officers," the statement added. Monday's explosion comes days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

In a statement, the UNSC members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the statement said. A Taliban spokesperson said that a comprehensive investigation had been launched into the matter and further measures will be taken to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents in future.

"Our security has launched a comprehensive investigation, and will take further measures to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents from hindering the Embassy's activities," Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

