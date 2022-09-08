Impact of Ukraine conflict is not limited to Europe: India

India highlighted that the impact of the Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe, adding that it has exacerbated concerns over food, fertilizer and fuel security, especially in the developing countries. Assuring the Security Council, India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that New Delhi will continue to work with the International Community to mitigate economic hardships resulting from the Ukraine conflict.

"India will continue to work with the international community and partner countries to mitigate the economic hardships that are resulting from this conflict. The impact of the Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe," she said at UNSC briefing Ukraine Forced displacement of Ukrainian civilians/Russian filtration camps on Wednesday. "The conflict is exacerbating concerns over food, fertilizer and fuel security, particularly in the developing countries. It is necessary for all of us to appreciate the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility adequately," she added.

Ruchira Kamboj highlighted that in the last three months, India has exported more than 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen. "We continue to emphasize to all member states that the global order be anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," she said.

India's Permanent Representative also said, that the Council would recall that since the commencement of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been consistently calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. She emphasized that the situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the conflict in Ukraine and its humanitarian consequences.

The security situation remains serious, as do the humanitarian consequences. Reports of civilian killings in Bucha were deeply disturbing. India hoped that the international community will continue to respond positively to the call for humanitarian assistance. India has recently dispatched its twelfth consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This humanitarian aid and assistance is in keeping with the human-centric approach of the Indian Government. (ANI)

