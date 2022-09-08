India, Japan partnership gained new meaning in recent years: Jaishankar in Tokyo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the ties between the two countries have gained new meaning in recent years, adding that the second 2+2 Ministerial meeting demonstrates the commitment of both nations toward strengthening bilateral security, strategic aspects and defence cooperation. He also said that the meeting exhibits the strength of the special strategic and global partnership while emphasizing that energy and food security have emerged as "particularly pressing issues", which need a collective solution.

"India-Japan partnership is of immense importance. It is rooted in our shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for the rule of law. The strategic aspects of the relationship have gained new meaning in recent years reflected in our recent bilateral & plurilateral engagements," the EAM said in a statement during the opening remarks of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting in Tokyo. Describing energy security and food security as pressing issues, Jaishankar stated "the COVID pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand that we address these new challenges. He also reiterated that India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, foodgrains and many other forms of assistance as a responsible member of the international community and reaffirmed the importance of working collectively to find common solutions."

"As responsible members of the International community, India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, foodgrains and many other forms of assistance. As we face these challenges, it is important we work collectively to find common solutions through dialogue & diplomacy," Jaishankar said. He further added that today's ministerial is not only demonstrating the strength of the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan but will also deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation between both countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the second India-Japan 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Tokyo "This year, we are celebrating 70 years of our diplomatic relations and we are honoured to hold an event to commemorate this in December in New Delhi where personnel from both of our ground forces will come together," Singh said in Tokyo.

The Defence Minister, who is in Tokyo along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tokyo noted that there has been significant progress in bilateral relations between India and Japan in recent times. Both countries have had a long history of cultural and civilisational ties. "As two thriving democracies in Asia, we are pursuing a special strategic and global partnership," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Japan in May earlier and had a productive exchange of views on enhancing bilateral relations in various spheres as well as on some regional and global issues. During the talks, the two leaders agreed to further enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence manufacturing. At that time, they had concurred that the next 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting may be held in Japan at the earliest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)