India, Japan call to avoid any forceful attempt to change status quo unilaterally

In the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, the participating ministers emphasized the need for all countries to seek peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law without resorting to threats or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. This comes as the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasa and Minister of Defense of Japan, Hamada Yasukazu, held the second India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo on September 8 2022.

Acknowledging that global cooperation is required more than ever to address security challenges that have become more acute, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based global order that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, as per a Ministry of External Affairs press release. The Ministers highlighted their commitment to a common strategic goal of achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, that is inclusive and resilient, based on the rule of law and free from coercion. The Ministers also reiterated their strong support for ASEAN's unity and centrality and their full support for the "ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)" which upholds the principles such as the rule of law, openness, freedom, transparency and inclusiveness.

They had a frank and fruitful discussion on the regional and global issues of mutual interests and concerns, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific as well as Ukraine. The Ministers strongly reaffirmed what their Prime Ministers recently committed to in their Joint Statement of March 19, 2022 ("Partnership for a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous Post-COVID World") with respect to regional and global security challenges. While expressing its resolve to examine all options necessary for national defence, including so-called "counterstrike capabilities," the Japanese side expressed its determination to fundamentally reinforce Japan's defence capabilities within the next five years and secure a substantial increase of Japan's defence budget needed to effect it.

Acknowledging Japan's determination to reinforce its defence capabilities, the Indian side expressed its support to work towards enhanced security and defence cooperation. The Ministers noted with pleasure the progress made since the last meeting in November 2019 in the bilateral security and defence cooperation, which constitutes an important pillar of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, as per a press release.

They welcomed deepened cooperation discussed through the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Dialogue of February 2021, the Maritime Affairs Dialogue of September 2021, the Space Dialogue of November 2021, and the Cyber Dialogue of June 2022, respectively. Recognizing the importance of multilayered dialogues between the two countries, they looked forward to having dialogues at an early date in areas such as Security Council reform with a view to strengthening the functions of the UN as a whole. They also acknowledged the importance of enhancing dialogues in the field of economic security.

The Ministers noted the progress in the defence cooperation and exchanges between the two sides. The Ministers welcomed the participation of Japan for the first time in the multilateral exercise MILAN and the operationalization of the Agreement Concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Self-Defense Forces of Japan and the Indian Armed Forces in the exercise. They expressed their commitment to continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including "Dharma Guardian", JIMEX and "Malabar." The Ministers noted with pleasure that the air services of the two countries are working closely for the early conduct of the inaugural India-Japan fighter exercise. The Ministers also expressed their shared intention to make continuous efforts toward more complex and sophisticated bilateral exercises.

The Ministers concurred to launch the Joint Service Staff Talks between the Japan Joint Staff and the Indian Integrated Defence Staff. The Ministers also committed to seeking deeper cooperation on HA/DR and response to infectious diseases and pandemics. Acknowledging the potential of the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region, the Ministers looked forward to actively deepening multilateral coordination with liaison officers of other countries in the forum for enhanced maritime cooperation.

The Ministers acknowledged the vast potential for the two countries to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defense equipment and technology cooperation. The Ministers further expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cooperation in Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)/Robotics and the Sixth India-Japan Joint Working Group on Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation and concurred to identify further concrete areas for future cooperation in defence equipment and technology. The Ministers welcomed that the 2+2 meetings, through intensive discussions, have provided strategic guidance for enhancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and decided to hold the next 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in India. (ANI)

