Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande meets Indian Army veterans from Nepal; appreciates their role in bolstering ties

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday visited the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and held talks with defence wing officers and Indian Army veterans from Nepal and appreciated the role played by them in strengthening relations between the two nations. General Pande also paid a courtesy call to Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and briefed him on his engagements in Kathmandu.

"General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister of Nepal Mr Sher Bahadur Deuba @SherBDeuba," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu wrote on Twitter. General Pande was accompanied by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava and other delegation members. He conveyed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the government of Nepal.

Both sides also exchanged views on the extensive bilateral partnership between India and Nepal during the discussions. Moreover, the Indian Army Chief reaffirmed that he would work to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries. Earlier, General Pande had visited Nepal Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and addressed the students and staff there.

General Pande also laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr's Memorial) at Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu on September 5, following which he visited the Nepal Army headquarters where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. This was followed by a meeting with his counterpart General Prabhu Ram Sharma, during which both delegations discussed strengthening longstanding army-to-army relations. He was also given a comprehensive briefing by senior officers of the Nepal Army.

On behalf of the Indian government, the Indian Army Chief presented training equipment to the Nepal Army along with Light Vehicles which would augment the capabilities of Nepal Army personnel. General Pande arrived in Kathmandu on September 4, for a five-day official visit to Nepal, on the invitation of General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Army. (ANI)

