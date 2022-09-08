Pakistan: Seven injured in Quetta grenade attack

At least, seven people, including a woman and a minor girl, were injured on Wednesday night when unidentified motorcyclists hurled a grenade at a roundabout at Quetta's Khuram-i-Dad Chowk, local media reported. According to the police, some motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at the roundabout near Safeer mosque after which seven people were injured and three of them are seriously injured, reported Dawn.

Police and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies rushed to the blast scene and shifted the injured to a civil hospital, meanwhile, the attackers escaped from the area after the attack. "We are investigating who was the target of the attack," police officials said, adding that a check-post of the Frontier Corps was also located at the Khuram-i-Dad Chowk to protect Imambargah of Kalan, according to Dawn.

Pakistan has been witnessing several instances of lawlessnesses in recent days. The country is facing crises on several fronts including an economic slump and floods in large parts. Compounding this is the regular occurence of violence. Earlier, on Monday, a Pakistani constable was killed after an unidentified person, whom officials termed 'militants' hurled a hand grenade at the Khanmai police station in Charsadda.

Two unknown militants riding a motorcycle hurled the grenade at the police station, in which constable Mir Alam sustained serious injuries after which he was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, where he succumbed to his wounds, a Police official said. The police have started a search operation to trace the attackers, according to Dawn.

A similar incident took place on August 28 when at least two persons were injured in a grenade attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The attack occurred at the Khuzdar's Khand link road where two persons were seriously injured when unknown attackers hurled a hand grenade at a car, Dawn reported citing police officials.

"It was a grenade attack which exploded near the car," the police said, adding that the car was badly damaged. Police have launched a search operation to catch the attackers.

On August 8, unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing in the Pashtunabad area. Not only local civilians, but police officials were also the target of the terror organization. On August 7, three people, including a policeman were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta's Hazar Ganji area on Sunday, media reports said. In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near Hazar Ganji market, Police said while speaking on this recent explosion, ARY News reported. According to the police, nearby shops and parked vehicles were damaged. Rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Pakistani security forces following the bombing cordoned off the area to collect evidence. In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)