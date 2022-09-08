Pakistani forces guarding CPEC projects attacked in Balochistan's Kech

Pakistani forces guarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been targeted in an attack in Balochistan's Kech district, media reports said. The attack on the forces took place this morning in the Ashal area of Kolwah in Kech. The officials were on the CPEC route when they were attacked by armed men, reported Balochistan Post.

The media portal while quoting regional sources said that the forces have suffered loss of lives and property while the attackers escaped from the scene. More Pakistani security forces have reached the area and the search for the attackers is on. Till now, no one has accepted the responsibility for the attack. However, it is worthy to note that in the past Baloch separatists have been accepting responsibility for this type of attack, as per Balochistan Post.

These Baloch separatists have termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor an "exploitative" project. Apart from this, other projects across Balochistan have also been targeted in attacks. Balochistan Liberation Army spokesman Jayand Baloch in a statement warned Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) to stop the exploitation of Baloch resources and leave Balochistan.

Chairman of Baloch National Movement Naseem Baloch said that Balochistan is facing both Pakistani atrocities and environmental devastation. Climate change and its effects have become the most significant global issue in today's world. Because of this, environmental scientists are researching the effects of temperature rise, drought, floods, and other effects and finding measures to avoid their effects.

He said that apart from natural factors, the use and necessity of coal, oil, and gas have played an important role in polluting the environment. Global temperature has increased significantly since the Industrial Revolution and has been particularly high in the last ten years, with record temperatures in many countries this year. The extreme heat and recent floods in Balochistan are also due to the same climate change. Being an occupied country, the occupiers have never taken measures to avoid these effects but have made Balochistan a nuclear test site to intensify it.

The first test was done 24 years ago in the form of nuclear explosions. Apart from this, Balochistan was also chosen to meet Pakistan's electricity needs. HUBCO and UCH Power Plant are examples of this. Both these projects are in Balochistan but their production and benefits are being borne by Pakistan. These projects are one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. "Greenhouse gases have very bad effects on the environment and health. They cause climate change by increasing the temperature, and they also cause respiratory diseases from smog and air pollution. Other effects of climate change due to greenhouse gases are extreme hot weather and an increase in forest fires," said Naseem Baloch.

The chairman of BNM said that the Baloch nation is going through the worst period in history due to the persecution of the occupation, the effects of environmental change, poverty, and backwardness. Although the rains have wreaked havoc in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the governments there may be able to do something for their people but the situation in Balochistan is different.

The government's attitude towards the people can be gauged from the fact that the families of the enforced disappearance persons have been protesting in front of the puppet Chief Minister and Governor Houses for the recovery of their loved ones for 45 days, but the government does not even care to talk to them. The same attitude applies to flood victims. He appealed to the international community to work with established NGOs and other institutions to help the people of Balochistan. (ANI)

