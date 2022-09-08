Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of UK, dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:16 IST
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch of UK, dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II. Image Credit: ANI
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday, aged 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement.

Earlier today, the palace said that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the official statement from Palace said.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth. Buckingham Palace earlier reported that doctors were concerned about the health of Elizabeth II, and recommended that she remain under medical supervision .

If reports are to be believed the British government have a plan Codenamed Operation LONDON BRIDGE, in the event of her death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

