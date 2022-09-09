She defined an era: US prez Biden condoles death of British Queen Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden on Friday mourned the death of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, saying that "the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief." "Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," a statement from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stated.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," the statement added. Biden said that in a world of constant change, Queen was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

"An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity," he added. "She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection--whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her Platinum Jubilee on their phones. And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service," the statement said.

US President and First lady further said that Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example, supported by her beloved Prince Philip for 73 years. She endured the dangers and deprivations of a world war alongside the British people and rallied them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look to better days ahead, they wrote.

"Through her dedication to her patronages and charities, she supported causes that uplifted people and expanded opportunity. By showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she elevated the cause of liberty and fostered enduring bonds that helped strengthen the Commonwealth, which she loved so deeply, into a community to promote peace and shared values," they added. Biden called Elizabeth II a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy" who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.

He said that Queen helped make the relationship between the countries special. "We first met the Queen in 1982, travelling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honoured that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. All told, she met 14 American presidents," they wrote.

"She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that "Grief is the price we pay for love," the statement further added. Biden and the First lady said that in the years ahead, they look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort.

Born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch of the UK. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said. (ANI)

