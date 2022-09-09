Nepal Prime Minister Deuba condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday mourned the demise of the longest reigning Monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II, and said that Nepal has lost a great admirer of the country and its people. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said the Queen is fondly remembered for her two important state visits in 1961 and 1986 and expressed his deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

"It is with great sadness I have received the news of her passing away. Queen Elizabeth II distinguished herself with duty, honour and service. The Queen is fondly remembered in Nepal for her two important state visits in 1961 and 1986," Prime Minister Deuba tweeted. Admiring the grace and simplicity of the British Queen, he said the monarch had respect for other cultures and her humanity is what will make her remembered by the people of Nepal.

The longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth-II, took her last breath at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of the British Queen as he hailed her inspiring leadership.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. Several world leaders and renowned politicians also mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres offered condolences to the Royal family and said, "I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership and devotion. She was a good friend to the UN and a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to Twitter, saying that Canadians will always remember and cherish Queen's wisdom, compassion, and warmth, and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of the country's history.

Taking to Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century." Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky also offered condolences to the Royal family in the tough times whereas Pakistan president Arif Alvi said that the departure of the Queen has created a great void which will be difficult to fill in the coming times.

Furthermore, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed state institutions to lower the Sri Lanka flag tomorrow to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of Ceylon from 1952-1972. "Deepest condolences to the Royal Family, Government & people of the UK on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II Head of the Commonwealth & Queen of Ceylon 1952-72," he said. (ANI)

