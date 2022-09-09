Italian envoy Vincenzo De Luca condoles Queen Elizabeth demise

Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo De Luca on Friday paid tribute to the longest living monarch Queen Elizabeth who passed away on Thursday. "Condolences of the Italian government on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth. She had been a very important person in the last 70 years. She made a great contribution to world affairs respecting various institutions, democracy in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth," said Vincenzo De Luca.

Speaking about her legacy, he said, "She was important not only for the UK but for the world, for Europe and the entire world." Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland. Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch. India on Friday declared one-day mourning on September 11 on the passing away of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life". The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health".

Buckingham palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health turned for the worse. The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement on Thursday. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday. The UK lawmakers are expected to swear an oath of loyalty to King Charles III on Saturday, UK newspaper The Independent reported, citing the UK House of Commons authorities.

On Thursday, UK media reported that Charles III was expected to be officially named the king of the United Kingdom on Friday.All UK lawmakers will have an opportunity to take the oath after the 10-day mourning period, but it is "not a formal requirement," according to the report. (ANI)

