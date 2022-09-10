Left Menu

It's the end of an era: Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat on Elizabeth II's demise

Former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, Anil Trigunayat, said that it is the end of an era after the demise of Elizabeth II, adding that Queen considered India very important.

Former Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, Anil Trigunayat, said that it is the end of an era after the demise of Elizabeth II, adding that Queen considered India very important. "She considered India as very important...at the same time, Indian leaders, that time Jawahar Lal Nehru, thought it well that we could remain part of the Commonwealth. So India is a very major part of the commonwealth and that we are using to our own advantage. The relationship with the UK going very well," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, passed away on Thursday. He said, "It's the end of the era. She has been the longest-serving monarch, I think in recent history. And definitely for the UK. And when she took over in an anticipated circumstance at a young age as the monarch, the world was going through a major upheaval and then she had to sit on, basically, the demise of the British Empire."

"But somehow, she tried to maintain the collectivity of commonwealth and she was the head of the state for at least 14 other countries other than the UK including Australia. And so, she has gone through many problems but at the same time the kind of dignity, determination and democratic norms in the country, she retained herself in great strength," Trigunayat also said that the world identifies her as a monarch. He also said that the Queen lived as an icon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the Queen as he hailed her inspiring leadership.Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing the demise of the Queen on September 8. The statement referred to the Queen's eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles as the new King succeeding the queen who reigned for 70 years and 7 months.

Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the Queen was the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Condolences poured in from around the world. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the Queen.

After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, will be officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday. (ANI)

