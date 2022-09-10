Imran Khan believes fresh election only solution to end instability in Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that fresh election is the only way to end the instability in the country, local media reported. While talking to a private news channel, Imran Khan said, "I believe in democracy and the only way to end instability in the country is fresh elections."

The PTI Chief alleged that the current rulers wanted to hold the election after his disqualification. He also said that there is some nexus between them and the Election Commission of Pakistan, ARY News reported. "ECP had tried to support the incumbent government in Punjab by-polls but the nationals are now fully aware of everything. The current rulers are afraid and now, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) can do what it wants to do but it cannot defeat me."

Talking about the economic situation of the country, the PTI Chief said that people have seen the poor performance of the "incumbent government" as they cannot bring the country out of the crisis. "IMF (International Monetary Fund) has also rejected to show confidence in the weak government," he added.

The former premier said that debts and inflation are continuously rising, whereas, the government failed to end the rupee depreciation against the US dollar despite getting a loan from the IMF, reported ARY News. Meanwhile, Imran Khan, on his Twitter, announced that he will unveil his future strategy in the forthcoming Gujranwala jalsa today.

"Tomorrow our Gujranwala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa. Imported govt & its handlers are so petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula," he said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Islamabad Police filed a notice against the PTI Chief for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The former PM is currently on bail till September 12. He was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening a female judge of the federal capital, during the rally held on August 20. The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3 pm Friday, reported Samaa TV.

Imran Khan was issued a notice asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification. The former PM had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read.

Despite the court order, Imran Khan neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, reported Samaa TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)