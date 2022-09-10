Islamabad HC gives Pak govt 2 months to find missing persons

The Islamabad High Court has given the Pakistan government two months to take measures in order to recover missing persons and criticized the government for its sheer apathy in the matter, media reports said. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday said that the government should resign if subordinate institutions are not under control, reported Pakistan's local media outlet The Express Tribune.

During the case hearing, CJ Minallah stated that "it [missing persons] is a serious issue" as he explained why the PM had been called to the court. Earlier in July, the court had given the incumbent government till early September to recover six missing persons, including journalist Mudassar Naro, and present them before the court, warning that in case of non-recovery, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have to appear in person at the next hearing.

"The matter has been pending in court for several months now," he added as he expressed dissatisfaction over the government's inaction on the issue. The court said that as the chief executive the responsibility to address enforced disappearances lies with him. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, who appeared before the court said that he cannot "promise all missing persons will return but will leave no stone unturned." The prime minister said that he had met with the families of the missing persons as he reminisced on one child in particular that had appealed to him to recover his father.

Acknowledging the committee formed by PM Sharif and his efforts, the court went on to express deep concern saying "this is not an issue for a committee". The IHC also said that the pain of the affected families had not been taken into account as it observed that no action had been taken even in the case of the recovered individuals, reported The Express Tribune. "No issue is larger than this one before the court," remarked the judge confessing that the Baloch students' issues were "most disturbing" and that enforced disappearances were a matter of going against the constitution.

The court also regretted the impression that state agencies were involved in the disappearances. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the missing persons' cases till November 14. Families and activists have described being harassed, arbitrarily arrested and detained, and subject to violence for simply exercising their right to peaceful protest - a right protected by international human rights law and domestic law.

Enforced disappearance is a violation of international human rights law and a crime under international law. It also violates the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)