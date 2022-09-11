Left Menu

One killed in massive earthquake in Papua New Guinea

One person was killed after a massive earthquake hit Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Sunday morning, according to media reports.

ANI | Port Moresby | Updated: 11-09-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 14:28 IST
One killed in massive earthquake in Papua New Guinea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Papua New Guinea

One person was killed after a massive earthquake hit Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Sunday morning, according to media reports. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua citing sources reported that 7.6 magnitude of earthquake caused big damage to villages at the Finisterre Range by landslides, with houses buried, and one person confirmed dead.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale jolted the Kainantu town in the eastern New Guinea region of the country at 23:46:55 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The tremor was recorded 67 km East of Kainantu, Papua New Guinea. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 61.4 km. The latitude of the quake was 6.224°S while the Longitude was 146.471°E.

According to the news agency, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said he is "very concerned" about the impact of this massive earthquake, and appealed people to be calm and take extra care. He said national and provincial disaster agencies, as well as leaders, had been asked to assess the scale of damage and injuries to people.

The PNG Defense Force and police had been put on alert to respond to emergencies if needed, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022