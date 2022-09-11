Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Samarkand for 22nd Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 15-16, 2022 to attend the 22nd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, as per an MEA press release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:34 IST
PM Modi to visit Samarkand for 22nd Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 15-16, 2022 to attend the 22nd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, as per an MEA press release. PM Modi will be in Samarkand at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, H.E. Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 15-16 September 2022 to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," read an MEA press release. The SCO Summit will be attended by leaders of SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), President of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

During the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future. Topical issues of regional and global importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

The 21st Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State was held on September 17, 2021 in Dushanbe in a hybrid format. The meeting was chaired by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. PM Modi led the Indian delegation and addressed the plenary session of the Summit via video-link. At Dushanbe, India was represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It was the first SCO Summit being held in a hybrid format and the fourth Summit that India participated in as a full-fledged member of SCO. The Summit assumed significance as the organization celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The 20th Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State was held on November 10, 2020 (in Video Conference Format). The Meeting was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Modi led the Indian delegation. Other SCO Member States were represented by their Presidents, while India and Pakistan were represented at the level of Prime Minister. Other participants were -- Secretary General of the SCO Secretariat, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, the Presidents of the four Observers (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia) of the SCO. This was the first SCO Summit held in Virtual Format and the third meeting that India participated in after becoming a full member in 2017. PM Modi in his address to the SCO leaders congratulated President Vladimir Putin for organizing the meeting despite challenges and constraints arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, PM Modi attended the 19th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of SCO from June 13-14, 2019 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022