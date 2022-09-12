Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II reaches St Giles Cathedral, now lies at rest for tributes

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II which was taken from the palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral in a procession on Monday now lies at rest in a Church in Edinburgh for people to pay their last respects to the queen. "Her Majesty The Queen's coffin lies at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh," the Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

The coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and escorted by the King's Body Guard for Scotland and the Queen's children at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family said,"Her Majesty The Queen's coffin lies at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland, the coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and escorted by The King's Body Guard for Scotland and The Queen's children."

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital on Sunday. The British queen breathed her last in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to "God Save the King" as the British Queen is now no more. The UK authorities had devised Operation London Bridge to manage events during the first 10 days between the Queen's death and the funeral and had thought of Operation Unicorn in case the queen died in Scotland. As per the documents seen by The Politico, Thursday was declared as "D-Day" and each following day leading up to the funeral will now be referred to as "D+1," "D+2" till the tenth of the Queen's death.

Ten days after Queen's death, the newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be the first member of the government to make a statement.Aside from the statement from the PM and other members of the government, gun salutes will be arranged at all saluting stations. Subsequently, Truss will hold an audience with the new king, and King Charles will deliver a broadcast to the nation. The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and there will be a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Thereafter, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth. (ANI)

