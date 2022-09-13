Zero tolerance toward terrorism, separatism key to J-K's development

Post the abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir is largely witnessing stable security scenario and political robustness which has led to its high economic growth and increased development due to multi-tier democratic structure brought by the Indiqn governmenet for effective governance. Raja Muneeb, writing in eureporter said that to sustain the momentum in the long run transparency, accountability, accessibility and zero tolerance towards terrorism and separatism is the key to catapult Jammu and Kashmir into a new era of development and stable peace.

Three years ago abrogation of article 370 changed the nomenclature of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was bifurcated into two Union Territories with Ladakh designated as a separate union territory. One of the primary objectives of the central government behind abrogating article 370 was to root out the separatism from the valley and end terrorism. To achieve this objective all separatist leaders were arrested and jailed for preaching and practising separatism and Pro Pakistan ideology.

Three years on, the government of India has succeeded in its policy of scuttling separatist politics. With most of the Hurriyat Conference leaders rightly behind bars, the government's hard-line approach of dealing with separatist elements with an iron hand has yielded positive results on the ground, reported eureporter. Kashmir has witnessed a near end to the hartal calls which frequented the valley before the abrogation of Article 370. But the biggest takeaway is the complete end to the stone pelting incidents which were a normal feature of daily life before 5th August 2019.

Post-2019, the valley hasn't witnessed any organised anti-India street protests and stone pelting incidents bringing a semblance of normalcy back into the life of the common man, said Muneeb. The terror incidents post-August 5th 2019 have also declined. Jammu and Kashmir saw a resurgence of terror activities in the last decade.

From 16th April 2017 to August 4th 2019 there were 843 terrorist incidents reported in Jammu and Kashmir. From 5th August 2019 to 22nd November 2021, the number of terrorist incidents fell to 496. In the year 2021, the number of terrorists eliminated stood at 189. This year till May 62 terrorist incidents have been reported so far, reported euroreporter Another significant point to note is the sharp decline in cross-border infiltration. From 143 cross-border net infiltration in 2018 the number has sharply reduced to 28 by the year 2021.

This is owing to the fact that the anti-infiltration grid has been kept highly robust and the diplomatic efforts of GOI that kept Pakistan on FATF grey list ensured that tight control could be maintained in the fight against terror. These measures have ensured that the graph of violence and terrorism dips in the favour of GOI, while raising the graph towards the overall development and stability of Jammu and Kashmir, said Muneeb.

Moreover, the centre raced towards providing the much-promised change and development by announcing a slew of economic packages for growth and development. (ANI)

