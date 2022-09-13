Left Menu

Armenia-Azerbaijan border issues: India calls for diplomacy and dialogue

Amid reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Indian on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire and said that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:00 IST
Armenia-Azerbaijan border issues: India calls for diplomacy and dialogue
Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Indian on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire and said that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. Responding to media queries regarding reports of attacks along the Armenia- Azerbaijan border, the Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that India encourages both sides to aim for talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution.

"We have seen reports of attacks along the Armenia- Azerbaijan border, including targeting civilian settlements and infrastructure on 12/13 September 2022. We call upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities," he said in a statement. "We believe that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. There can be no military solution to any conflict. We encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution," Bagchi added.

Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan with Armenian support after a bloody post-Soviet conflict in the early 1990s. In 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a war over the region and Baku successfully won back part of the territory controlled by the separatists. Under the terms of a subsequent ceasefire, Russian peacekeepers were deployed to protect the remainder of the separatist-held territory. Both sides accuse each other of breaches, and in recent days violence has flared. The decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and left thousands of casualties on both sides. Russia mediated a trilateral ceasefire declaration in November of that year and the sides agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. This caused a political crisis in Armenia, where many view the ceasefire as a defeat in the prolonged conflict and blame Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022