India hopes to see Sudan emerge as prosperous, peaceful and stable country

India hopes to see Sudan emerge as a prosperous, peaceful and stable country, said India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday, adding that India remains confident that the people of Sudan will overcome the current challenges and press further ahead towards securing a stable and prosperous future.

ANI | New York | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:36 IST
India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India hopes to see Sudan emerge as a prosperous, peaceful and stable country, said India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday, adding that India remains confident that the people of Sudan will overcome the current challenges and press further ahead towards securing a stable and prosperous future. "India hopes to see Sudan emerge as a prosperous, peaceful and stable country and towards that objective, we will continue to support Sudan and its people": Excerpt from a statement at #UNSC today on #Sudan. @ruchirakamboj," the official Twitter account of the permanent mission of the UN read.

Hailing India's longstanding relations with Sudan, Kamboj said that India has assisted Sudan in numerous ways over the years through several projects under the concessional lines of credit, capacity building and humanitarian assistance. "India hopes to see a prosperous, peaceful and stable country and towards that objective, we will continue to support Sudan and its people," she asserted.

India's Permanent Representative further said that India has confidence in the people of Sudan will overcome the current challenges and the country will continue to press further ahead towards securing a stable and prosperous future. In an earlier United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, India highlighted that the UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process needs to be Sudanese-led and guided by a constructive approach.

The Ambassador said that the Transitional Government of Sudan has shown readiness to address issues relating to transitional justice, including accountability for human rights violations, through a truth and reconciliation process and also called for a need to have an inclusive and transparent process in the states to establish accountability for serious violations of international law committed within its jurisdiction. India shares deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties with Sudan as many students from Sudan are pursuing their higher studies in institutions across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

