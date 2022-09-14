US: College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast

The Boston Police bomb squad on Tuesday (local time) cordoned off an area of Northeastern University to examine a pair of suspicious packages as there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person, according to US media. Boston police said they were investigating a package that apparently exploded when it was opened near the university's Holmes Hall, which is home to Northeastern's creative writing programme. The FBI was assisting the investigation, NBC Boston reported.

The Boston Police are investigating two suspicious packages left near the university's Holmes Hall, which is home to Northeastern's creative writing program. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, the bomb squad was also at the scene of a second package near the city's prestigious Museum of Fine Arts.

Northeastern University said the package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Leon Street around 7 pm and detonated when a staff member opened it. That person, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor hand injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police responded shortly before 7:30 pm, and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.

Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston. The Boston Bomb Squad, Boston police, Boston fire and Boston EMS have all responded and the building has been evacuated. Additionally, an FBI spokesperson says they are assisting the Boston Police Department in an investigation at Northeastern University.

When asked if there was a threat to the general public at Tuesday night's presser, police say the investigation is ongoing and that updates would be provided later. Northeastern University police stressed that the campus was secure as investigators work. "It's very important to note that our campus is secure and we will maintain a secure campus in perpetuity," Northeastern University Police Chief Michael Davis said.

The incident has put the community on alert. Other colleges have put out warnings for students to report anything suspicious.

