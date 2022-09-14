Bhupender Yadav attends G20 labour ministers' meet in Bali

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav attended the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' meeting at Bali, Indonesia where he emphasised the need to focus on improving the employment conditions of the workers for a strong and resilient economic recovery. The two-day meeting of the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers ended on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Ministerial session, Yadav spoke about the importance of countries to come together for the promotion of responsive and robust policies relating to employment generation, social protection, skilling and formalization, in the post-pandemic period for ensuring a more resilient, equitable and sustainable recovery, according to an official statement released here by the Ministry of Labour & Employment. Yadav commended Indonesia for selecting the priority areas critical in the ever-changing world of work. These are: Labour Market Integration of Persons with Disabilities, Sustainable Growth and Productivity in Human Capacity Development through Strengthening Community Based Vocational Training, Promoting Entrepreneurship and Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) as a Job Creation Instrument and Adapting Labour Protection for More Effective Protection and Increased Resilience for All Workers.

The minister also drew attention to the exemplary achievements of India in all these areas. He highlighted the provisions made in the social security code for providing social security to gig and platform workers. He further emphasised that skill development is aligned with the need for the future of work. He said that the experiences gained from this year's G20 Employment Working Group meetings would aid India in its upcoming presidency and would contribute to our pursuit of securing labour welfare, in light of the dynamic nature of the 21st Century world of work. During his visit to Indonesia, Yadav also held several bilateral meetings with countries including Germany, Singapore, UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, and Turkiye. In all these meetings, Minister briefed on our upcoming Presidency and broad priorities and sought the support of these Countries and Organisations for our goals, the ministry said in the statement.

The need for the signing of the Migration and Mobility Agreement and Social Security Agreement at the earliest was highlighted for facilitating ease of mobility and for ensuring social security for international workers. (ANI)

