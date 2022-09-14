Nepal Foreign Minister to travel to Britain to attend Queen's funeral

Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka will be travelling to the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The state funeral for the long-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom will be taking place on September 19.

"Dr Khadka is confirmed to represent Nepal in the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth," Arun Subedi, Foreign Affairs Advisor for Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba confirmed to ANI over the phone. The British Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. Nepal had announced three-day mourning over the passing away of the 96-year-old queen.

The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide. King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to "God Save the King" after the Queen's demise.

UK authorities had devised Operation London Bridge to manage events during the first 10 days between the Queen's death and the funeral. They had thought of Operation Unicorn in case the queen died in Scotland. The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and there will be a committal service in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. After that, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel. (ANI)

