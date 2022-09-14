Left Menu

Rajnath Singh conveys India's concerns on US aid to Pak's F-16 fleet; discusses enhanced cooperation with Secy Austin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday conveyed India's concerns related to the American sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in a telephonic conversation in which the two leaders discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:43 IST
Rajnath Singh conveys India's concerns on US aid to Pak's F-16 fleet; discusses enhanced cooperation with Secy Austin
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday conveyed India's concerns related to the American sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in a telephonic conversation in which the two leaders discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced cooperation. In a tweet, the Indian Defence Minister said, "Had a warm and productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Mr Lloyd Austin. We discussed the growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation. @SecDef"

"I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. Look forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidate India-US partnership," he added. Reversing the decision taken by the previous Donald Trump government, the United States had approved a USD 450 million F-16 fighter jet sustainment programme for Pakistan. In 2018, Donald Trump stopped all defence and security assistance to Pakistan alleging that Islamabad was not a partner in its fight against terrorism. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) had said that the Pakistan government had requested support for its F-16 fleet.

Defence Minister Singh also discussed with Secretary Austin ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration between the two countries and also underlined the importance of cooperation in emerging and critical technologies. "We also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies," Singh tweeted.

Notably, India is considered the centrepiece of the Joe Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy and Indian Foreign and Defence Ministers recently held ahe '2+2' meeting with their American counterparts. India-US bilateral partnership today encompasses a whole host of issues including the response to Covid-19, economic recovery post-pandemic, the climate crisis and sustainable development, critical and emerging technologies, supply chain resilience, education, the diaspora and defence and security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022