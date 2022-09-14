Rajnath Singh conveys India's concerns on US aid to Pak's F-16 fleet; discusses enhanced cooperation with Secy Austin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday conveyed India's concerns related to the American sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in a telephonic conversation in which the two leaders discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced cooperation. In a tweet, the Indian Defence Minister said, "Had a warm and productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Mr Lloyd Austin. We discussed the growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation. @SecDef"

"I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. Look forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidate India-US partnership," he added. Reversing the decision taken by the previous Donald Trump government, the United States had approved a USD 450 million F-16 fighter jet sustainment programme for Pakistan. In 2018, Donald Trump stopped all defence and security assistance to Pakistan alleging that Islamabad was not a partner in its fight against terrorism. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) had said that the Pakistan government had requested support for its F-16 fleet.

Defence Minister Singh also discussed with Secretary Austin ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration between the two countries and also underlined the importance of cooperation in emerging and critical technologies. "We also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies," Singh tweeted.

Notably, India is considered the centrepiece of the Joe Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy and Indian Foreign and Defence Ministers recently held ahe '2+2' meeting with their American counterparts. India-US bilateral partnership today encompasses a whole host of issues including the response to Covid-19, economic recovery post-pandemic, the climate crisis and sustainable development, critical and emerging technologies, supply chain resilience, education, the diaspora and defence and security. (ANI)

