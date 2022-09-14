Russian embassy suspends all consular services after explosion near embassy

After a recent explosion near the Russian embassy in Kabul, the embassy has stopped all consular services, including the issuance of visas and other documents, according to a statement released on Tuesday, Khaama Press reported. According to a message posted on the Russian embassy's Telegram channel, the suspension of the consular services and visa issuance comes right after a massive explosion occurred near the embassy.

The applicants are not to visit the embassy "until further notice," Khaama Press reported. "We are working on options for issuing documents accepted. No new applications are accepted, no consular services are provided, no new visas are issued," the Russian embassy's statement read.

As a result of the explosion, two members of the Russian diplomatic mission were killed after an explosive device was detonated by an unidentified insurgent early on September 5. The explosion occurred at the Russian embassy's entrance, near the consular department in Kabul inflicting 10 other civilian casualties.

This Kabul explosion comes days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives. This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

