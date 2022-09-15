Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident but he is "not seriously injured", reported Ukrainian media portal The Kyiv Independent quoting Zelenskyy's spokesman. Zelensky's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov in a Facebook post on September 15 said that a car collided with the presidential car and motorcade reported The Kyiv Independent.

As per the media portal, Zelensky was examined by a doctor after the accident and is said to be not seriously injured. Medics accompanying Zelensky also provided his driver with medical assistance and transferred him to an ambulance. Law enforcement will thoroughly investigate the crash, Nykyforov said. The war between Russia and Ukraine appears to be entering a new phase after Kyiv dealt a big blow to Moscow's grip on parts of the east with a fast-moving offensive that saw Ukrainian troops enter the strategic city of Izium after six months of occupation.

When Ukrainian forces entered the city of Izium on Saturday, it was more than a significant military victory. It was a sign that the Russian troops are scrambling to hold onto the territory they captured over the past six months, reported CNN. Russian forces were forced to evacuate the strategic eastern city just five days after Ukrainian forces began a new offensive eastward through the Kharkiv region. "Russians escaped and left weapons and ammo behind. The city centre is free," a spokesperson for the Bohun Brigade of the Land Forces of Ukraine said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Ukrainian forces have liberated the settlement of Chkalovske in the Kharkiv region of Russian troops, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Sunday. "Another freed settlement! Thanks to the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, the Ukrainian flag returned to Chkalovske, Kharkiv region," Zelenskyy said. In his daily video message late on Friday, Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated and taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region. The last few days have seen the most ambitious ground assaults by the Ukrainians since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in late February.

"Weapons, weapons, weapons have been on our agenda since spring. I am grateful to partners who have answered our call: Ukraine's battlefield successes are our shared ones. Three agenda items now are schedule, schedule, and schedule. Prompt supplies bring victory and peace closer," tweeted Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. (ANI)

