Canada: Swaminarayan Mandir painted with anti-India slogans, India raises issue

Unknown miscreants vandalised and painted anti-India slogans on the walls of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) temple in Canada on Tuesday. The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the incident and has raised the issue with the Canadian authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on the perpetrators," tweeted India in Canada. A video of the incident went viral on social media, where Khalistani slogans were seen scribbled on the walls of the temple.

The mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown expressed disappointment over the incident, "Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada. Let's hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly," he tweeted. Indian-origin Member of Parliament of Canada, Chandra Arya said that the event is not the only such incident but Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by such events.

"Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned," Arya tweeted. "I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions," Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu said. (ANI)

