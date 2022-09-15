Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Joao Lourenco on being re-elected as President of Angola

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on re-election as President of Angola and extended his wishes to the leader on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:06 IST
PM Modi congratulates Joao Lourenco on being re-elected as President of Angola
PM Modi and President of Angola Joao Lourenco. (Photo Source: Twitter\\@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on re-election as President of Angola and extended his wishes to the leader on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working closely together for strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Angola.

"Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco @jlprdeangola on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Angola is a valued friend of India from Africa and the two nations share warm and friendly people-to-people ties.

As President Joao Lourenco has secured another five-year term, the bilateral ties shared between India and Angola in terms of trade are only expected to get better. Earlier on September 7, PM Modi congratulated Williams Ruto on being elected the President of Kenya.

"Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on being elected the President of Kenya. I look forward to working closely with him for strengthening our historic bilateral relations," PM Modi tweeted. The congratulatory tweet comes a day after Kenya's Supreme Court upheld the results declaring William Ruto the winner of last month's presidential elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022